Eternals Deleted Scene With Harry Styles Revealed

Eternals star Lily McHugh has shed light on an Eternals deleted scene involving Harry Styles as Eros. Styles does appear in the film as Eros, showing up in the post-credits scene. However, McHugh, who plays Sprite, shared a photo to Instagram depicting herself, Richard Madden (Ikaris), and Styles on set wearing the Eternals’ clothing before arriving on planet Earth. This confused fans since Eros is a part of that pre-Earth scene in the film’s theatrical cut. Speaking to Inverse, McHugh clarified that Styles filmed a different scene alongside hers that ultimately didn’t make it into the final version of Eternals.

“I actually didn’t have a scene with him,” McHugh says. “[His scene] was a scene that was cut. It was parallel to the very first scene of us arriving on Earth. It was an alternate ending that didn’t end up working out. We shot it on the same day [as our scene], because it was virtually the same. It was the same shot. They were just switching out characters.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In December, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige hinted at upcoming plans of Styles’ Eros. “That was fun, that was fun one. A teaser tag at the end of the movie,” Feige told Entertainment Tonight. “We have a lot of fans outside the studio, of course. But, inside the studio of Starfox, of that character, of Eros. So, as the MCU has extended into the cosmic arena, there are ideas.”

Director Chloe Zhao has said, “Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me. I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin a while back. I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way [the] Eternals influenced us, earthlings.

“It wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting,” Zhao continued. “After meeting him, I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes and Kevin says yes then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did.”

What did you think of Harry Styles’ Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Eros in Eternals? Would you have liked to have seen this deleted scene? Let us know in the comments section. Eternals on Disney+.