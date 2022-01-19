Eternals is now streaming on Disney+, and it’s one of Marvel’s most popular entries on the streamer. Samba TV released its latest batch of data for the week between January 12th and January 16th, and Eternals was reportedly watched by two million households within the United States over the course of the week. It was added to the streamer on January 12th.

According to the same analytics provider, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was watched by 1.7 million households during its first week on the service. While Samba’s numbers aren’t guaranteed, they are a pretty substantial sample size. The service gathers data from 28 million households within the United States who have opted-in to the service.

https://twitter.com/Luiz_Fernando_J/status/1483565474558455811?s=20

Eternals was unable to best Shang-Chi at the box office, grossing $401 million worldwide over the course of its box office run. Shang-Chi, on the other hand, finished its run at a sizable $432 million. A Shang-Chi sequel is also in development, while Marvel Studios has yet to announce follow-up plans for the Chloe Zhao franchise.

“I think just what Shaun decides to do with all this newfound power, you know? It kind of consumed his father, consumed Wenwu. I’m curious as to how someone much younger, much more inexperienced, would fare against the rings,” Shang-Chi star Simu Liu said in a recent chat with Complex.

He added, ” Just this idea of all of a sudden being gifted something that’s so powerful but also so dangerous. And then the other big question I have is, you know, in what way does Shaun fit in with the rest of the MCU? Who are you going to see? What kind of crazy team-ups? What kinda tie-ins, Easter eggs? I’m just as much in the dark and everyone else, so I don’t know anything, but I’m excited to dive into that process.”

Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are now both streaming on Disney+.

