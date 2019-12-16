Marvel’s Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation for Role

The time of the Marvel Chris is coming to an end, and it looks like Kumail Nanjiani is rising to be the most swole actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was clear when he showed up at San Diego Comic-Con with the rest of the Eternals cast that Nanjiani had been getting in shape for his role, but no one knew just how intense his transformation had been. On Monday morning, Nanjiani posted some photos of himself to his Instagram account, revealing a body that might make Chris Hemsworth jealous.

Nanjiani noted in the post that he never wanted to be one of the guys that would share shirtless photos online, but his transformation had been so drastic that he wasn’t going to pass up on this opportunity. You can take a look at Nanjiani’s post below!

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” Nanjiani wrote in the post. “You either die a hero, of you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

Nanjiani went on to thank his fitness trainers and nutritionists for all of the work they put in, as well as his wife, Emily Gordon, for putting up with him during the whole transformation.

“And finally, the biggest thanks goes to [Emily Gordon] for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise Ill be interesting again some day.”

Nanjiani will appear in Marvel’s Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Dong-seok Ma, and Kit Harington on November 6, 2020.