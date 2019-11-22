New The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Photos Reveal New Cast Member

Disney+ has launched, and so far it seems the studio’s highly-anticipated original series are making a big impact on the pop-culture landscape. The first Star Wars live-action TV Series The Mandalorian is generating massive buzz for Disney+, and helping to set the stage for an (arguably) even bigger arrival: the new slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows. First up in that bunch will be Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will see Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes trying ot pick up from where Steve Rogers left off as Captain America, at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Today we have some new Falcon and the Winter Soldier set photos to share – check those out, below!

The cast of Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been kept tightly under wraps beyond the main leads, which include the following Marvel Cinematic Universe actors making a return – and one new addition:

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barns / Winter Soldier

Daniel Brühl as Helmut Zemo

Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter

Wyatt Russell joining the MCU as John Walker / US Agent

Given the above cast list, the first questions these new set photos obviously raise, is: who is the woman Sam Wilson is talking to? The name printed on the script the actress is carrying says “Adepero Oduye,” who is the star of acclaimed film and TV projects like When They See Us, Paraiah, 12 Years a Slave and The Big Short. That’s a significant talent for Marvel Studios to pull – so again, who is she playing?

Sam Wilson has two significant women of not in his life: His sister Sarah Wilson, and ex-girlfriend Leila Taylor. Leila is a reporter who has been featured in storylines about things like drug smuggling, and she has a pretty healthy disdain for Captain America and white people in general. Honestly, Oduye could play either character or an entirely different Marvel name. What’s your guess?

