Marvel Fan Art Imagines Chris Evans as Wolverine

The X-Men's entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is inevitable as fans continue to fan-cast the iconic mutants, especially Wolverine. Hugh Jackman played the character for 17 years, but it will soon be time for someone else to don the claws. Many big names have been thrown around from Daniel Radcliffe to Jon Bernthal, but there's no word on any official casting. This week, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo talked with ComicBook.com and were asked which character they'd like to see Chris Evans play aside from Captain America, and they said Wolverine. While that's not exactly a realistic option for the future, the Internet has been having some fun with it. In fact, BossLogic took to Instagram yesterday to show his version of Evans as Wolverine.

"For you guys requesting what Joe @therussobrothers said. I made one year's back as a joke 😂 @ChrisEvans #Wolverine," they wrote. You can check out the art below:

"If you had to work with Evans on another Marvel film, from the Multiverse as a different character, who are you putting him in the movie as?" ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis asked the Russos. After Davis clarified Evans had to be a different character besides Captain America, Joe Russo replied, "Wolverine," to which Anthony Russo admitted was a good call.

"Evans has incredible range and great physicality, and he's real good at body control," Joe Russo continued. "He's an incredible actor. I don't mean this in a bad way, but he's nothing like Captain America. Steve Rogers is very controlled and quiet, understated. Chris is energetic and funny and charismatic, and he brings a lot of energy to set. I'd love to see him do something like Wolverine."

Evans will be seen next in the Russos' The Gray Man. Last month, Netflix released the first trailer for the film which also stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard.

"We didn't have to sell Chris on the role; Chris sold us, in a way," Joe Russo told Den of Geek. "We were talking to him as we were wrapping up Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame about what's next for him or where he wanted to go in his career, and he said, 'You know what? I'm comfortable enough in my life and the work I've done that I'm just interested in taking risks moving forward, and I just want to play challenging characters.' So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero."

The Gray Man debuts in select theaters on July 15th. It comes to Netflix on July 22nd.