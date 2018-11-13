Marvel Fan-Art Makes Stan Lee the All-Father Odin

Stan Lee stands in for Odin in a new piece of fan art that blends one of the godfathers of Marvel Comics with the father-god of Norse mythology.

Odin, with his ravens and staff, originates here from a Thor: The Dark World character poster, which originally featured Anthony Hopkins. Hopkins, who played the character in three Thor films, seems to have stepped away from Marvel permanently after his character’s death in last year’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the image, courtesy of Reddit, embedded below.

Lee has previously joked that he was “considered” for the role of Odin. While it is Lee’s co-creator Jack Kirby who is more frequently associated with the character, Lee’s involvement with the founding Avengers member was instrumental to the character’s early success.

Lee, as well as writer/artist Walter Simonson (who defined Thor for a generation) and his wife writer/editor Louise Simonson (who did the same for Superman, in addition to editing years of X-Men titles, co-creating Apocalypse, and more) made appearances in the Thor films.

While we are not sure where the photo of Lee came from, eagle-eyed fans may be able to identify it based on his glasses. Those dark glasses became a frequent characteristic of Lee’s public appearances for years, although in recent years he has given up the tint and more recently given up almost all public appearances altogether amid reports of financial scandal and failing health.

The Spider-Man and Avengers co-creator inspired concern from fans after video surfaced from an April convention appearance showing a fragile Lee struggling to pen multiple autographs in quick succession.

Keya Morgan, Lee’s former business manager who has since been fired and issued multiple restraining orders, can be seen in the video instructing the comic book creator how to spell his own name. Lee remains active on his official Twitter account, where he regularly interacts with his “true believers” through tweets and videos.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media. Ant-Man and the Wasprelease on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD on Oct. 2nd and on Blu-ray on Oct. 16th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.