Marvel Fan Breaks World Record By Seeing ‘Captain Marvel’ Over A Hundred Times

Captain Marvel hit a home run at the box office, bringing in over a billion worldwide and introducing a brand new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many fans flocked to theaters to support it, seeing it numerous times even. Thing is, no one was as dedicated to seeing it numerous times as one Steve Ruppel, a fan in Wisconsin who saw the movie so many times he broke a Guinness World Record in the process. Ruppel headed to the Marcus Cedar Creek Cinema to break the previous record of 104, and he did just that, though he decided to go even further.

Ruppel ended up seeing Captain Marvel 116 times, shattering the record. He didn’t think it was really achievable but decided to give it a go anyway. “I thought it was the most insane thing ever, I thought it was impossible. I wasn’t even sure why it was even a record, but I thought after a while ‘I should probably do that,’” Ruppel told CBS 58.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most Ruppel saw the movie in one day was seven times, and he would try and liven things up by paying more attention to things in the background or picking up small details like what particular day the events were taking place. He also went on to explain why he decided to take this task on.

“I love superhero movies, and so this was a pretty good fit. I knew it was going to be around for a while, and I thought it would probably be a good choice for this particular record. Looking back on it now, I might almost consider a Disney movie, because they’re usually shorter and probably around for a while, but that singing would drive me crazy. It really would,” Ruppel said.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

Make sure to let us know what you think in the comments, and hit me up @MattMuellerCB on Twitter for all things Captain Marvel!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!