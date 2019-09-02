Marvel Fan Deciphers All the Avengers References in the Actors’ Shared Tattoo

Avengers Endgame is out on home video and fans are still pouring over footage trying to learn new things about the film. Some people are going to real-life to discover mysteries surrounding Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The tattoo that most of the original six have is a detail that doesn’t get mentioned a ton but is shrouded in mystery. One Reddit user thinks they’ve figured out all the easter eggs surrounding the design.

Designing a piece that would have personal touches for each of the Avengers is a large undertaking. The circle and star-based tattoo hides references to each member, and this Reddit post tries to lay it all out there. There is an “A” hidden in the star and the number six to signify all the original team. Also included are a star for Captain America, Iron Man‘s Arc Reactor, Black Widow‘s symbol, a lightning bolt for Thor, the letter “H” for Hulk, and a bow and arrow for Hawkeye.

Fans don’t know if they will see the original team all together in the same lineup again following the events of Endgame. Still, the reception has been mostly positive. That doesn’t mean that the creators of the film won’t get asked about what they would do differently. Joe Russo addressed this very question during a Talks With Google event. He wouldn’t go back and change a thing.

Russo explained, “If we regret anything by the end of it, then we did not do our jobs right…As we’re making the film, we’re shooting a year. So something we shot two months in we can watch three months later in the edit room and decide we don’t like performance, we don’t like the tone, we didn’t get the joke right, we didn’t get the emotion right and we reshoot it.”

“So, all the way up until we deliver these movies. The famous I am Iron Man line was literally shot like two months before this film was in theaters. It’s an exceedingly iterative process and the only limits are how much sleep you need to get,” he concluded.

People may be looking back to old times and fond memories after Avengers: Endgame. The beauty of the universe that the Russos have helped shape is that there are still so many secrets to uncover. Fans will never get to the bottom of everything, but that only means they will try harder.

