Marvel Fan Imagines Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker from ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been breaking records, stealing hearts, and proving to audiences that you can never have enough of the friendly, neighborhood hero.

Considering Sony’s animated feature is not only one of many Spider-Man iterations, but a movie that features multiple versions of the character, it’s no surprise that the people of the Internet are already making crossover art of the different Spider-people.

Instagram user, Dalton Barrett, crossed Spider-Verse‘s Peter Parker with Tobey Maguire, the actor who first donned the Spidey suit back in 2002’s Spider-Man.

View this post on Instagram Now dig on this A post shared by Dalton Barrett (@barrett.digital) on Dec 18, 2018 at 8:59am PST

“Now dig on this,” wrote Barrett, who is a self taught digital artist.

In Spider-Verse, Peter Parker falls on some hard times before entering Miles Morales’ universe. Morales, the main protagonist of the film, is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name who was created back in 2011 by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli.

As you can see, the photo edit imagines Maguire’s Peter with the scruffy beard and puffy attire of Spider-Verse‘s Peter, who was dumped by Mary Jane, lost Aunt May, and generally let himself go (as proven by all the burgers and fries).

The cartoon version of Peter is voiced by Jake Johnson, who is best known for New Girl and Jurassic World. If you’ve seen New Girl, you know Johnson has a knack for playing snarky good guys with a “woe is me” attitude, which definitely describes our animated Peter.

If you like Barrett’s edit, he is currently available for commissions, and you can check out more of his work here.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Jake Johnson (Peter Parker), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), Mahershala Ali (Uncle Aaron), Liev Schreiber (Wilson Fisk), Nicolas Cage (Spider-Man Noir), John Mulaney (Spider-Ham), Kimiko Glenn (Peni Parker), Lily Tomlin (Aunt May), Brian Tyree Henry (Jefferson Davis), and Luna Lauren Velez (Rio Morales).

Catch all of the animated spideys in theaters now!

You can see more of your favorite Marvel characters on the big screen in 2019 with Captain Marvel coming out on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.