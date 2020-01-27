Marvel Fan Notices New Easter Egg In Spider-Man: Homecoming We All Missed

It has been almost three years since Spider-Man: Homecoming was released, and like any good tapestry, or web if you will, the details of its pieces are stilling being noticed by fans. One such piece was so obscure that it was in front of us this entire time and no one noticed it until now. Reddit user /u/MrBubbles9039Phil posted to the Marvel Studios subreddit revealing the missed Easter egg, revealing a shot of Zendaya‘s MJ on the school field trip to the Washington monument. The shirt in question features none other than poet Sylvia Plath, who the user points out had previously written a poem titled “Spider.” You can check out a photo of the shirt in question below.

It is worth pointing out that Plath having written a poem titled “Spider” could simply be a coincidence, since it’s not one of her most lionized works. In reality, Zendaya’s character wearing a shirt with Plath is pretty indicative of her personality across the two movies. She’s frequently been shown to be obsessed with death and morbid topics so MJ being interested in Plath, herself having died by suicide and suffered from depression as an adult, certainly fits with her character and her established interests.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s certainly a possibility that it WAS planned though, since many of the books MJ is seen reading in the film tie her back directly to Peter and Spider-Man. One scene shows MJ reading W. Somerset Maugham’s “Of Human Bondage,” a novel about an orphaned boy that lives with his aunt and uncle and who later attends a boarding school. Another sequence sees her reading Vladimir Nabokov’s “Invitation to a Beheading,” where a man befriends a spider in his jail cell. All that is to say, there were many tethers between MJ’s interests and Peter himself, some of which boil down specifically to “Spiders, get it?”

Having appeared in both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Zendaya will seemingly reprise her role of Michelle for the untitled third Spider-Man movie which is set to be released on July 16, 2021. Production on that film is expected to begin later this year.

Other ucoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier this fall, The Eternals on November 6, WandaVision in the later part of 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.