Marvel Fan Tracks Changes to Avengers Headquarters Over the Years

We’re only a couple of months away from the long-awaited Avengers: Endgame movie, so it’s no surprise the Internet is chalk full of reminders of the past, fan theories, and overall fun posts about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, one Reddit user decided to share how the Avengers facility has changed over the years, and it’s an interesting side-by-side image of photos ranging from the building’s first appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron to the recent shot from the Avengers: Endgame trailer.

Shared to r/marvelstudios, a page “dedicated to Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole,” this comparison is proof that not everything stays the same.

As you can see, the Avengers facility was also shown in Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Reddit user JrOo_jo, even lays out a plan for each movie to show how it has changed. The facility looked pretty similar from Ultron to Ant-Man, but got some major changes in Civil War. However, the real mystery are the changes between Infinity War and Endgame.

“It’s interesting that they had time to build a giant new building between A3 and A4,” they wrote.

Many Marvel fans were quick to chime in on the inconsistencies, some more impressed than others.

“Tony likes to keep things fresh,” Reddit user misterballzach joked.

“I get the joke, but it’s entirely possible that the UN is funding maintenance and renovations of the facility since they signed the accords,” Reddit user gervasium offered.

“That’s actually more consistent than I thought it was,” Reddit user Skullpond replied.

“Each Marvel movie must take place in a different universe where the only difference is the layout of the Avengers facility,” Reddit user Timboflex suggested.

Many people in the comments were most confused about lakefront shown in Endgame. Other people are wondering if they picked up and moved the Avengers facility, while some think this is proof of an alternate reality or time jump. Then there are the people who are hung up on the fact that the Homecoming and Infinity War images are the same.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.