Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over The Deadpool 3 News

Earlier this week Ryan Reynolds made a surprise announcement with the actor confirming on Christmas Eve that a third Deadpool movie is officially in the works at Marvel Studios! There has been a lot of talk from Disney and Marvel executives about the Merc with a Mouth’s place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s been unclear how that will happen due to the character’s less than family friendly nature; however, they seem to have worked it out as now it’s actually in development!

“We’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite Deadpool’s bloody movies and profanity fueled antics, Disney and Marvel Studios almost have no choice but to deliver more movies with the character. The two Deadpool movies were the most successful X-Men movies from 20th Century Fox, so despite content that may not be very Disney like, the almighty dollar talks loudest in this case.

There’s no clear indication of when Deadpool 3 might be showing up as the entire next phase worth of movies and shows were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con stretching all the way to November of 2021, making 2022 perhaps the earliest that the movie could be released. Since the news started to make the rounds this morning fans have rightfully been freaking out and have plenty of ideas for how the character can be brought into the MCU. We’ve collected some of the hilarious and candid responses for you below!

it’s happening!!!

Some fans really want Spider-Man and Deadpool to meet.

Deadpool 3 is finally kicking off production under Marvel and this is my gazillionth time demanding Spideypool references or else what is the point!!!??!! pic.twitter.com/Ihv0O55Y0D — 𝖕 𝖆 𝖔 𝖑 𝖊 𝖙 𝖙 𝖊 (@deviIette) December 27, 2019

no they really, really want them to meet

With Deadpool 3 in development at Marvel…maybe we could get this buddy movie at some point…. pic.twitter.com/ydDvIa2tEq — MickFoley (@new_orleansjazz) December 27, 2019

Deadpool KIlls

Deadpool 3 should be called “Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe” where the whole plot is him killing all the Fox Marvel characters to make room for the MCU. Get all the original actors back, and start it off with Wade killing Channing Tatum while he’s trying on a Gambit outfit. pic.twitter.com/gjblo2FTZ3 — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) December 27, 2019

WHat will it look like?

Ryan Reynolds confirmed Deadpool 3 is at development at Marvel Studios. I’m SO curious what the Marvel Studios/Disney imprint would look like on a Deadpool movie. Another interesting wrinkle is how protective Ryan Reynolds is of the character and the movies. pic.twitter.com/OLwOgjyWSV — TheNiceCast (@TheNiceCast_) December 27, 2019

some aren’t excited

Not sure how I feel about a deadpool 3. I don’t mind Disney owning the rights. But I thought the first movie was the better of the 2. And Disney does have a recent history of flogging a franchise ro the point that everyone’s bored of it — jason dark (@dark248) December 27, 2019

like really not excited

The first one was good, the second was ok because it was more comical approach and storyline was similar to Looper. Don’t have faith in the third film – sorry — Zone (@narinder30008) December 27, 2019

Lots of new material for the sequel

I really hope half of the movie is him making fun of how much bigger the budget is. — x-Russ Burton (@russburton1218) December 27, 2019

already aiming for the clown prince

Deadpool 3 gonna pass The Joker in highest grossing rated R film for sure. I can’t wait! — charlie (@chxr_lee) December 27, 2019

Too much to ask for Gwenpool?

I know it’s a wishful thinking, but like I hope they introduce Gwenpool in Deadpool 3. I luv her sm 🥺 Shes the first comic book character I’ve ever related to and it’d be nice to see her irl 🤧 — Miggy (@legxumi) December 27, 2019

It’s good to be king