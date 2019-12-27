Marvel

Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over The Deadpool 3 News

Earlier this week Ryan Reynolds made a surprise announcement with the actor confirming on Christmas Eve that a third Deadpool movie is officially in the works at Marvel Studios! There has been a lot of talk from Disney and Marvel executives about the Merc with a Mouth’s place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s been unclear how that will happen due to the character’s less than family friendly nature; however, they seem to have worked it out as now it’s actually in development!

“We’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

Despite Deadpool’s bloody movies and profanity fueled antics, Disney and Marvel Studios almost have no choice but to deliver more movies with the character. The two Deadpool movies were the most successful X-Men movies from 20th Century Fox, so despite content that may not be very Disney like, the almighty dollar talks loudest in this case.

There’s no clear indication of when Deadpool 3 might be showing up as the entire next phase worth of movies and shows were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con stretching all the way to November of 2021, making 2022 perhaps the earliest that the movie could be released. Since the news started to make the rounds this morning fans have rightfully been freaking out and have plenty of ideas for how the character can be brought into the MCU. We’ve collected some of the hilarious and candid responses for you below!

it’s happening!!!

Some fans really want Spider-Man and Deadpool to meet.

no they really, really want them to meet

Deadpool KIlls

WHat will it look like?

some aren’t excited

like really not excited

Lots of new material for the sequel

already aiming for the clown prince

Too much to ask for Gwenpool?

It’s good to be king

