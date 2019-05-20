Marvel Fans Launch #BeatAvatar Hashtag as Doubts Rise About Avengers: Endgame Beating Avatar at Worldwide Box Office

Avengers: Endgame is now coming to its own endgame, which consists of a final battle for the box office crown against James Cameron’s Avatar. It’s been a see-saw conflict for about the last week, with Avengers: Endgame overtaking Avatar at the domestic box office, but analysts still predicting that Marvel will come up short at the worldwide box office.

Well, reporting on the “Endgame vs. Avatar” box office battle seems to have acted as a rallying cry for Marvel fans, because they’ve now jumped on a new hashtag geared at helping Avengers: Endgame dethrone Avatar! Scroll below for a look at how Marvel fans are assembling in attempt to help Avengers: Endgame become the highest-grossing film of all time!

At Home, Now Abroad

As you can see, Endgame has conquered Avatar at home, now the fight must be finished abroad.

Spread the Word

There you have it. The #BeatAvatar and #WatchEndgame hashtags are now out there and making the rounds with Marvel fans.

For the Throne

With the disaster that was #GameOfThrones. Let us all revisit a better ending of a 11 year series. #BeatAvatar #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/bLbZI7JVIX — NorrisofChuck (@MCNorrisofChuck) May 20, 2019

Game of thrones was bad… Boohoo….. Who cares? Go watch endgame and beat avatar you dickheads. #WatchEndgame #BeatAvatar — Mark Jordan (@Mark301324) May 20, 2019

If you feel like Game of Thrones‘ finale was a big loss, you still have the power to make this one a win. Whatever it takes.

This Is the Endgame

Only a few bucks then Avengers: Endgame is on the top. #WatchEndgame #BeatAvatar pic.twitter.com/JfDuHOmvqQ — Philip Andersson (@philipanimation) May 20, 2019

Avengers Endgame is 173 million dollars away from beating Avatar in the all time box office! Marvel fans we’re in the endgame now #BeatAvatar — Brad Vargas (@VargasBrad) May 20, 2019

As you can see here, this really is the final run. If Avengers: Endgame loses to Avatar, it’s going to be by a painfully thin margin.

Powerful Heroes

THIS IS SO ANNOYINGLY CLOSE @jacksfilms please help push it a bit more, we’re so close! #WatchEndgame #BeatAvatar pic.twitter.com/4I3WfFzYgy — Jackler – TTV (@A_Jackler) May 20, 2019

Marvel fans, if you know someone with the means, show them the way.

Make It Viral

If you don’t have the means, creativity may be your way to help the #BeatAvatar campaign. See the above!

Avengers Fans Assemble!

We have achieved victory in the U.S. box office. The worldwide box office is in the endgame now. #WatchEndgame #BeatAvatar

Best. Birthday gift. Ever. — Natalie L. Reichard (@NatPopcornFairy) May 20, 2019

It was just a week ago when it was just $300m away from beating Avatar, now we’re getting close to $170m. #WatchEndgame #BeatAvatar — Julia the Kanoya fanatic (@GigasMachina) May 20, 2019

As you can see, Marvel fans aren’t about to back down from this challenge. The only question left is: Do you think they can make it happen? Or will Avatar still regin as king of the box office? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is slated for release in 2021.

Avatar 2 hits theaters on December 17, 2021.