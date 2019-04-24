Marvel Fans Lining Up as Early as 4:30 AM for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Screenings

The time has finally arrived! The first screenings for Avengers: Endgame are beginning around the world after fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have spent the last few weeks rewatching the first 21 films in the franchise, scouring the Internet for theories, and sharing fun fan art. Now, fans have taken their devotion to the next level by lining up for the movie extra early. According to ABS-CBN News, fans in Manila queued up for their screenings as early as 4:30am. You’re probably feelings pretty grateful for those assigned seat tickets right about now. Or maybe jealous that the film opened in the Philippines a day earlier than in North America.

You can check out images of the fans waiting in line here.

The world premiere of Avengers: Endgame happened Monday, April 22nd in Los Angeles, and now it’s starting to play in other countries, so be sure to tip-toe around the Internet if you want to avoid spoilers. In fact, #DontSpoileTheEndgame has been a trending topic on Twitter. Many people involved with the movie have been encouraging fans not to spoil it on social media, including the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo.

As you can see, the Doctor Strange meme is back in full force. He watched all of the possible outcomes fourteen million six hundred and five times, and still didn’t spoil the ending. (Although, it may have been helpful to the Avengers if he would have let some info slip to Tony Stark before turning to dust.)

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Do you have plans to get to the the theater super early for your showing of Avengers: Endgame? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

