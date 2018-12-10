Marvel Fan’s Perfect Response to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Record-Breaking Trailer Views Puts Everything Into Perspective

The trailer for Avengers: Endgame was finally released this week, already breaking records and causing endless discussions about what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trailer’s biggest feat so far is crushing the record for most views within 24 hours of a trailer’s release. Marvel took to social media to brag about the accomplishment and one fan had an incredibly harsh response.

“To the greatest fans in the world,” Marvel wrote, “thank you for being there from the beginning til the endgame and making Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours!”

One snarky fan, Alex Herbruck, replied with a devastating blow.

“Would have been 578M views, but you know…”

This, of course, is a reference to the end of Avengers: Infinity War, which saw the film’s villain, Thanos, snapping half of the universe out of existence.

Shared on the /r/MarvelStudios subreddit by /u/fettycine1738, this hilarious Facebook comment is garnering a lot of attention. “Thanos is bringing down the Avengers in more ways than one,” added the redditor. The Titan would be proud! In fact, Josh Brolin, the actor behind Thanos, posted a similarly dark joke on Instagram.

This victory for the Endgame trailer means it has usurped its predecessor, Infinity War, the previous record holder. Last year, Infinity War raked in 230 million views during its first day, but Endgame proved just a tad more appealing with a rousing 289 million views. The third place spot is currently held by the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King, which received 224.6 million views on its first day, proving Disney is about to take home a lot of cheddar in 2019.

Currently, Endgame is already the second most liked trailer in YouTube’s history. The only movie that stands above it is, no surprise, Infinity War. One year after the third Avengers’ trailer release, it stands at 3.4 million likes, so there’s a real chance Endgame could topple it.

Avengers: Endgame will be hitting theaters on on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming films by Marvel Studios include Captain Marvel, which will be released on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.