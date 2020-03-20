Marvel Fans Share How They’re Handling Social Distancing with Quarantine Life

Marvel fans are settling into their new routines with the hashtag #QuarantineLife, and sharing what they’re watching now. A ton of people are looking for things to watch together as they practice social distancing. (Comicbook.com has some Watch Party action of our own going on right now!) But, people should be prepared for the tweets to fly now that everyone is so much more online at the moment. Sinking some time into one of the many streaming services available doesn’t sound like too bad of an idea at the moment.

People definitely got a little idea of what an extended period inside would be like over the weekend. While there are still some out there braving the outside world to continue life as usual, (against the advice of the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control), a vast majority of people remained inside last weekend. A bunch of watch alongs and trending topics resulted from the fervor over watching movies and shows together. It makes sense that more and more people would want to share what they’re watching with their followers.

For those interested in how the Comicbook.com Watch Parties work, here’s some pertinent information:

Get ready! Less than one hour! The event starts at 8pm ET. We’re all watching Captain America: Civil War and tweeting along with #QuarantineWatchParty See you there!https://t.co/5fod7TyRdY pic.twitter.com/PGixlyiRQX — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) March 19, 2020

Comicbook.com’s own Brandon Davis is hosting these events. Multiple nights a week, he and the crew will be picking a movie to watch together on social media as everyone collectively tries to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. This week’s selection is Captain America: Civil War, and things got going about an hour ago. Fans voted on the selection via social media and people share their favorite moments online with the hashtag #QuarantineWatchParty.

“How does it work? Simple. At 8pm ET on Thursday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective edition of Captain America: Civil War — be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or via a Disney+ stream. Then, they take to Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups.”

“Late to the Party? That’s okay! With the film starting at 8pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 8:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 8:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!”

What are you doing to pass the time at home? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the responses below:

Wakanda Forever!

It is Time.

Disney+ all marvel movies marathon it is … in order #QuarentineLife — Mârîø (@oh1tsTHATguy) March 19, 2020

Covering a ton of ground

I’ve been watching all the @Marvel movies in order and wow- I’ve picked up on so much and how they all intertwine!!!! 8 movies to go #QuarentineLife #homealone — *S.Janelle* (@SjBALLstar32) March 19, 2020

People are on the same page!

Always a good time for ANT-MAN

Stunning work here!