Marvel Fans Are Definitely Shipping She-Hulk and Daredevil
After weeks of wondering when he would show up, Charlie Cox finally appeared on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and it was definitely worth the wait. Murdock went up against Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in court, but they became fast friends at the local lawyer hangout, Legel Ease. The duo had instant chemistry, and Marvel fans are obsessed with their dynamic. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!
In the latest episode of She-Hulk, Daredevil and She-Hulk fight over the villain of the week, Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), when Jen unmasks Daredevil and learns his true identity. Matt explains to Jen that Leap-Frog is actually a villain who has kidnapped Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) and the two decide to team up and save him. Once their rescue mission is complete, they have what might just be the steamiest hookup the MCU has ever seen. It culminated in Daredevil doing a hilarious walk of shame and left Jen quite satisfied. Needless to say, Marvel fans are shipping them hard.
You can check out some of the reactions to Matt and Jen hooking up below. Be warned, some of the tweets are NSFW.
That Chemistry, Though
prevnext
CAN WE TALK ABOUT MATT AND JEN'S AMAZING CHEMISTRY PLEASE??? #SheHulk #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/ljXPWtLgyI— mabe | trop era ✨ (@dragonevenstar) October 6, 2022
Everyone's A Winner
prevnext
GOOD FOR MY BOY MATT! GOOD FOR MY GIRL JEN!!! #SheHulk A SHIP WORTHY OF SHIPPING— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) October 6, 2022
Big News
prevnext
Matt Murdock and Jen Walters FUCKED !!!! and no I will not stop talking about it— Matty McFly She-hulk era (@MoonstarGarth) October 6, 2022
#SheHulk episode 8 pic.twitter.com/114MTPO7mA
"Best Episode"
prevnext
#SheHulk episode 8 is the best episode. I loved every moment. The MCU handled Matt Murdock/Daredevil perfectly within their defined tone of their universe. Charlie Cox stole the show. Chemistry between Jen & Matt was FIRE! The hallway scene was legendary. In Kevin Feige we trust! pic.twitter.com/GI74Sz8Ogo— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) October 6, 2022
All Of Us
prevnext
After watching last night’s episode of #SheHulk with #Daredevil. Jen and Matt’s chemistry was so REAL! pic.twitter.com/83bj2ldeTW— alias (@itsjustanx) October 6, 2022
You Love To See It
prevnext
quick congratulations to jen walters and matt murdock on the first female orgasm in the mcu #shehulk pic.twitter.com/HVDtPFcU58— meg | she-hulk spoilers! (@korrasragnarok) October 6, 2022
Don't Hurt Me, Marvel
prevnext
I HAVE SO MANY FEELINGS ABOUT THE NEW #SHEHULK AND THEY'RE ALL POSITIVE! I SHIP MATT AND JEN SO HARD EVEN THOUGH MARVEL HAS TERRIBLE ROMANTIC FOLLOW THROUGH AND I WILL GET HURT. BUT ALSO ALL OF THE SHE-HULK HATERS GOTTA DEAL WITH THEIR BOY LIKING HER AND I LOVE IT!— Jamie "Frances Owens" Jirak (@JamieCinematics) October 6, 2022
So Cute
prevnext
jen lifted matt's mood like 😭😭— chris (@chrisdadeviant) October 6, 2022
i need more #SheHulk #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/6qzLai7QE6
The Hype Is Real
prevnext
THIS SCENE MATT AND JEN DOING IT I CHEERED SO LOUD I SHIP THEM #SheHulk #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/HLDSTXvqOs— chris (@chrisdadeviant) October 6, 2022
Obsessed
prevnext
these images are never leaving my head #SheHulk #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/dTV4Gmeyg8— hodor (@cIickermiIk) October 6, 2022
In Conclusion
prev
I ABSO-FUCKING-LUTELY SHIP IT! #SheHulk— mktoon (@mktoon) October 6, 2022