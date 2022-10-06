Marvel Fans Are Definitely Shipping She-Hulk and Daredevil

After weeks of wondering when he would show up, Charlie Cox finally appeared on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and it was definitely worth the wait. Murdock went up against Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in court, but they became fast friends at the local lawyer hangout, Legel Ease. The duo had instant chemistry, and Marvel fans are obsessed with their dynamic. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

In the latest episode of She-Hulk, Daredevil and She-Hulk fight over the villain of the week, Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), when Jen unmasks Daredevil and learns his true identity. Matt explains to Jen that Leap-Frog is actually a villain who has kidnapped Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) and the two decide to team up and save him. Once their rescue mission is complete, they have what might just be the steamiest hookup the MCU has ever seen. It culminated in Daredevil doing a hilarious walk of shame and left Jen quite satisfied. Needless to say, Marvel fans are shipping them hard.

You can check out some of the reactions to Matt and Jen hooking up below. Be warned, some of the tweets are NSFW.