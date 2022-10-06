She-Hulk: Matt Murdock's Cameo, Explained

Matt Murdock made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Charlie Cox reprised his role from the Netflix Daredevil series in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, in that film, Cox just appeared in once scene as Murdock. There was no Daredevil to be seen. That changed in the eighth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. His appearance had been teased for several weeks, and Wednesday's episode finally gave fans the chance to see what Daredevil can do in the MCU. Perhaps even more exciting was the fact that his role lasts most of the episode; it's not just a cameo.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law! Continue reading at your own risk...

Matt Murdock first shows up in She-Hulk as part of a court case, working against Jennifer Walters. She's representing Leap-Frog in a case against designer Luke Jacobson, who he believes made a faulty suit. The case doesn't last long, as the issue with the suit was very clearly user error. Fortunately, Matt and Jennifer got some more time together, this time with their alter egos at the forefront.

Jennifer gets a call from Leap-Frog that he's being attacked by somebody. She shows up to find Daredevil trying to capture Leap-Frong, and she fights him to help her client. At the end of the flight, Jennifer pulls off Daredevil's mask and realizes it's actually Matt. He then tells her that Leap-Frog actually kidnapped Jacobson, leading to the two of them taming up to rescue designer.

After retrieving Jacobson and having a few heart-to-hearts about identity and purpose, Matt goes home with Jen. He even had a full Daredevil-suited walk of shame down the street the next morning. The characters may live on opposite sides of the country but they definitely have strong feelings for one another.

Jen is now one of the only people to know about Matt's alter ego. They know each other's secrets, making them substantial allies going forward in the MCU. Of course, there's also their romantic story, which will likely continue in future appearances from the characters.

What did you think of Daredevil's MCU debut? Let us know in the comments!