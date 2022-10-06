Daredevil Fans React to Matt Murdock's She-Hulk Cameo

Fans may have been forced to wait for eight episodes, but Daredevil finally made his long-awaited appearance on this week's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Charlie Cox portrayed both Matt Murdock and the Defender of Hell's Kitchen, striking up a quick rapport with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. Ever since Daredevil appeared in a trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans have wondered when the two characters would finally cross paths. With She-Hulk nearing the end of its first season, Daredevil showed up for a courtroom scene and a superhero team-up to take down another new character called Leap Frog.

While speaking to ComicBook.com, She-Hulk director Kat Coiro and head writer Jessica Gao would not officially rule on whether or not Cox's role is a continuation of the Daredevil Netflix stories or a variant with a fresh take, but they did share their excitement to show new sides of a character fans got to know in the dark and gritty series.

"I don't know if I'm allowed to talk about it, but it's very conscious and it's very much planned," Coiro said when asked if Daredevil is continuing his story from three seasons of a show which originally debuted on Netflix but now is available on Disney+. "That's all I can say."

Gao had a bit more to say about Daredevil, shedding some light on the new take on the character. "We were like, 'This is our version,' and it's true for any character," Gao said. "Like every character that we've used that existed in the MCU, it gets to be a little bit different on our show because you see them in very dramatic roles like these big high pressure, high stakes kind of situations but on our show because our show is more of a slice of life, they can kinda take a break from that." She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has already promised appearances from familiar MCU faces like Daredevil, Wong, Abomination, Hulk, and more.

"They get to take a little bit of a comedy vacation," Gao added. "Of course, after our show, they get to go back to save the world, saving the universe, very serious, intense story but on our show, they get to just take a little break and when the universe is not at stake like, 'What's going on with you?' They get a chance to really explore like a different part of their character because not everyone can be at a 10 saving the world every minute of every day."

