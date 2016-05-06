Marvel Fans Make Team Iron Man Trend as They Debate Captain America: Civil War Again
It's been six years since the release of Captain America: Civil War, and even though the Star Spangled Man and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man are officially retired in the MCU, the arguments continue. The rivalry between choosing "Team Captain America" or "Team Iron Man" was baked into the marketing of the movie and for Marvel Stans that take the MCU very seriously it remains a huge tell about someone's personality. Though the discussions pop up every once in a while, it all started today thanks to user @senpaistefen who tweeted: "a lot of yall were team iron man i aint forget."
As of this writing the tweet in question has over 8k Quote Tweets, over 72.4K Likes, and over 2.2k replies. Like you might expect, the responses to the tweet are divided between fans expressing solidarity with Iron Man, proclaiming that he's still right even though most of "Team Iron Man" is dead, and those aligning themselves with Steve Rogers and company. There's also the handful of people that don't care who won and had no allegiance at all. In any event, there's some hilarious responses to the tweet, enough that it made "Team Iron Man" trend on Twitter, sitting in the mid-20s position on all of the trending topics. See what people were saying below.
It me
It was me, Im team Iron Man. Argue with ya mama. https://t.co/CcbCAnzpQd— Queen of Naboo (@whosthatgirl217) July 28, 2022
So?
*tony stark invents time travel and saves the universe*
i CaNt BeLiEvE sOmE oF yALL wErE tEaM iRoN mAn— Monica (@alsowillgraham) July 28, 2022
I switched sides
Okay ngl i was team iron man just because of the people he had on his team😭 but when I rewatched it I switched sides https://t.co/4CWxseKpwr— Lex🦄🌙 (@__lexxayy) July 28, 2022
More like Team Black Panther
they had tchalla in team iron man so. what can I say. I’m a simple man.— rosi (@optyck) July 28, 2022
Big Ls for Team Iron Man
Team Iron Man 4/5 RIP and the living one has no working legs https://t.co/cZeL8b1RUf— Mikey Tagovailoa (@MikeyHighDef) July 28, 2022
Fightin' words
Cap was wrong in Civil War. Period.— PresidentTightrhymes (@PresTightrhymes) July 28, 2022
Cap was, and still is, right
I'm man enough to admit that I was absolutely Team Iron Man simply because he had the cooler team… I mean c'mon, Iron Man, Black Panther AND Spider-Man?!
But yeah… in the end, Cap was, and still is, right😔 https://t.co/4VfqGiaNSK— Nick Poulimenakos IS WRITING A FAST FIVE ESSAY! (@NickMenakos) July 28, 2022
iron man wasn't even team iron man
iron man wasn't even team iron man by the end of the movie can yall be fr— rodzilla (@azahamonet) July 28, 2022
they both acted like children
my issue was that i wasn’t necessarily team cap or team iron man. they both acted like children and if either one of them had stopped having a temper tantrum for like 30 seconds they could have hashed the whole thing out and had like, a few dozen less people killed in the process— ab so “flute” ly (@absoflutely_) July 28, 2022
The End
i’m BEGGING to retire the team cap vs team iron man discourse. it is 2022! pic.twitter.com/npOPkPftBl— cait. (@80sIeia) July 27, 2022