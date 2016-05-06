Marvel Fans Make Team Iron Man Trend as They Debate Captain America: Civil War Again

It's been six years since the release of Captain America: Civil War, and even though the Star Spangled Man and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man are officially retired in the MCU, the arguments continue. The rivalry between choosing "Team Captain America" or "Team Iron Man" was baked into the marketing of the movie and for Marvel Stans that take the MCU very seriously it remains a huge tell about someone's personality. Though the discussions pop up every once in a while, it all started today thanks to user @senpaistefen who tweeted: "a lot of yall were team iron man i aint forget."

As of this writing the tweet in question has over 8k Quote Tweets, over 72.4K Likes, and over 2.2k replies. Like you might expect, the responses to the tweet are divided between fans expressing solidarity with Iron Man, proclaiming that he's still right even though most of "Team Iron Man" is dead, and those aligning themselves with Steve Rogers and company. There's also the handful of people that don't care who won and had no allegiance at all. In any event, there's some hilarious responses to the tweet, enough that it made "Team Iron Man" trend on Twitter, sitting in the mid-20s position on all of the trending topics. See what people were saying below.