Marvel Fans Are Wishing Captain America’s Ass Happy Birthday For Independence Day

Happy Birthday, America! The United States isn’t the only one celebrating an important birth today. July 4th is also the day to honor everyone’s favorite patriotic hero, Captain America. People have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the Marvel character, but many are focusing on just one of his many assets: his actual ass.

In Avengers: Endgame, one of the best jokes revolves around the hero’s butt. Tony Stark/Iron Man makes fun of Cap’s 2012 self, saying his costume did nothing for his ass. However, Scott Lang/Ant-Man comes to his defense, calling it “America’s ass.” Later, Steve fights his past self and prevails, only to get a good, hard look at his own butt, which makes him wholeheartedly agree: “That IS America’s ass.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cap was introduced on the big screen in 2011 when Captain America: The First Avenger hit theaters. Rogers was played by Chris Evans, who continued to portray the character for the next eight years. He has since been seen in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), a cameo in Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), a cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), a cameo in Captain Marvel (2019), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Chris Evans also made an appearance in Thor: The Dark World (2013), but he wasn’t technically Cap, just Loki pretending to be him.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Rogers retired and decided to pass the Captain America mantle on to someone new: Sam Wilson AKA Falcon, who is played by Anthony Mackie.

Here are some of the fun tweets honoring Captain America’s ass today:

The Pride of America

Cap’s Close-Up

#AmericasAss



You know you want to share it pic.twitter.com/T3LwPRl98h — Neko Muerte (@NekoMuerte) July 4, 2019

The Santa of Summer

Funko Fanny

Sparkling Salute

Avengers ASSemble

Ruffalo on Rumps:

Avengers: Endgame was just re-released in theaters. Other 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which is now playing in theaters everywhere.