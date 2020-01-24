Marvel Gives Moon Knight a New Power

This week Marvel Comics published the fourth and final issue of their ambitious and unique crossover series, Conan: Serpent War. Written by Jim Zub, the era-spanning series saw Robert E. Howard creations Conan the Barbarian, Solomon Kane, and Dark Agnes all team up with Marvel hero Moon Knight for an adventure that shifted through time and space, and saw gods fall in battle. In the final issue, a major new development occurred for the Marvel hero in the form of brand new super powers for the character that will really come in handy.

Spoilers for Conan: Serpent War #4

As the climax of the issue nears, the Moon god Konshu, whom Moon Knight is the avatar for on Earth, bestows upon him “a piece of the moon,” in other words, power from Konshu himself. When Marc Spector returns to Earth his eyes glow a pale white color as he has been imbued with “a piece of the moon that is and every moon that shall ever be.” As a result, Marc has brand new powers at his disposal, the first of which allows him to walk through walls. In the issue, Marc seemingly phases through the wall of his apartment toward his balcony and when he arrives on the other side he’s in full Moon Knight gear.

The second of these powers is that he sees the world as Konshu does, meaning that when he looks out at the New York skyline he sees beasts of legend in the sky and artifacts from Ancient Egypt all around him. In setting up these new powers, Konshu remarks that Moon Knight isn’t just his avatar on Earth anymore, he’s no longer “just a man.”

“I see things, ghostly images everywhere,” Spector says. “A sliver of Khonshu’s light now swimming inside me. Is this the world you see? is this the world that needs me? Let’s find out.”

How these powers will factor into Moon Knight’s future remains to be seen, but it was just revealed yesterday that the upcoming Avengers #33 will see the hero taking on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Set to arrive in April, the issue describes itself as “MOON KNIGHT VS. THE AVENGERS” and reads: “Mummies are rising from their graves. Secret armies march by moonlight, from K’un-Lun to Wakanda to Greenwich Village. A dark god invades Asgard. And the Moon Knight has been unleashed as never before. So begins the Age of Khonshu. So fall the Avengers.”