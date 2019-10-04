Marvel Reveals New Guardians of the Galaxy Series

It may take a few more years before the Guardians of the Galaxy make their return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the comics are going to be delivering a brand new iteration of the space-travelling team in the meantime. Following the the short but action-packed Guardians run by Donny Cates this year, Marvel has announced a much different direction for Star-Lord and the rest of the group, complete with an all-new creative team.

During the Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con, Marvel announced that Immortal Hulk writer Al Ewing will be penning a new Guardians of the Galaxy comic series in 2020. Juann Cabal (Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) will be drawing the book.

“Guardians of the Galaxy is a high-octane spy-fi action-adventure set against an evolving backdrop of interstellar politics, intrigue and suspense,” Ewing said. “War is coming – and if the Guardians can’t stop it, they’re going to be right in the middle…”

Immortal Hulk has been one of the more critically-acclaimed Marvel books over the last year, so it makes sense that Ewing is getting another massive property to work with. Marvel confirmed that this Guardians run will be an ongoing series.

You can check out the official description of Ewing’s new Guardians of the Galaxy series below.

“Once, they were a team of misfits. Now they’re a family, and they’ve earned their peace. But the universe is not a peaceful place — and it’s only getting worse. The Great Empires are in turmoil. The rule of law is dead. And amidst the chaos, the Gods of Olympus have returned — harbingers of a new age of war, reborn to burn their mark on the stars themselves. Someone has to guard the galaxy – but who will accept the mission? And will they survive it? Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK) and Juann Cabal (FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN) bring you in on the ground floor of a whole Marvel Universe of action and suspense!”

The series will begin with Guardians of the Galaxy #1 in January 2020.

What do you think of this new Guardians of the Galaxy creative team? Are you looking forward to Ewing’s take on the characters? Let us know in the comments!