Marvel’s Hawkeye Reveals New “One Month” Promo for Disney+ Premiere





Marvel’s Hawkeye is officially one month away from its debut, and the House of Ideas is celebrating in spectacular fashion. In addition to releasing the official poster for the Disney+ series on Sunday, Marvel Studios released a “one month” teaser using clips from the show’s six episodes.

Featuring Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, the quick 18-second tribute goes through a handful of clips from the show, focusing on the high-octane action of the archers and their opponents in the Tracksuit Mafia.

https://twitter.com/hawkeyeofficial/status/1452334077407805455?s=20

As the teaser suggests, Hawkeye looks just as cinematic as Loki, WandaVision, or any other project released by Marvel Studios. Longtime MCU producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com the Disney+ shows would be treated exactly like the studio’s film slate.

“We’re treating our shows as if we’re making our features,”Tran previously shared. “I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you’ve seen. So that’s always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s mindset of let’s make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it’s going to feel like it’s just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it’s going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we’ll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter.”

In addition to Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye will star Vera Farmiga (Eleanor Bishop), Alaqua Cox (Echo/Maya Lopez), Fra Fee (Kazi/Clown), Tony Dalton (Jack Duquesne), Linda Cardellini (Laura Barton), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), and Brian d’Arcy James in an unspecified role.

Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ on November 24th.

