Hawkeye: Marvel Releases Official Poster

‘Tis the season…. for Hawkeye! Marvel fans are one month away from the premiere of Hawkeye, the upcoming Disney+ series that will see the return of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and feature the debut of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. A new trailer for the six-part limited series was released earlier this month, and now Marvel Studios is back to reveal the official poster for the show.

“Here’s your look at the official poster for @HawkeyeOfficial, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, and start streaming the first two episodes November 24 on @DisneyPlus,” Marvel tweeted. You can check out the holly jolly poster in the tweet below:

Hawkeye is also expected to feature Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

“We’re treating our shows as if we’re making our features,” Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. “I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you’ve seen. So that’s always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s mindset of let’s make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it’s going to feel like it’s just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it’s going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we’ll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter.”

During a recent chat with SFX Magazine, Steinfeld talked about preparing for her part in the MCU and compared reading Marvel Comics to reading the poems of Emily Dickinson, who she also plays in the Apple TV+ series, Dickinson.

“As far as the comics go, yes,” Seinfeld answered when asked if she’s been catching up on Marvel history. “Again, it’s kind of like Emily and her poetry: having this world of endless information. I’ve always loved comics. I’ve always been a very visual person, and a large book with anything over 200-250 pages has always intimidated me, so comics have always been something I’ve been drawn to because of the visual aspect of it. So I’ve had so much fun reading these comics, and going through them and discovering these elements of Kate Bishop that are in there that we’re bringing to life in the show, and other elements of the comics.”

Hawkeye premieres on November 24th.