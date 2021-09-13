Marvel Fans Are Comparing Hawkeye Trailer To Die Hard

Marvel has released the trailer for the Hawkeye Disney+ series, and fans think it looks a lot like Die Hard. The first Hawkeye trailer shows SHIELD agent-turned-Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) trying to enjoy a nice Christmas holiday in New York City – only to get dragged into a whole lot of mess. When Barton runs into a Ronin copycat who turns out to be Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), the trailer footage makes it clear that he will indeed go through a John McClane baptism of pain and gunfire to train the young girl.

Here are all the Hawkeye and Die Hard comparisons that Marvel fans can’t get enough of:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Die Hard Has Come To Marvel

Buckle up, Christmas ☃️ Die Hard has come to Marvel. https://t.co/g5iYrYMUgy — M ?⚫Cmdr (@Who_IsM) September 13, 2021

For a lot of fans Die Hard has come to Marvel – and they couldn’t be happier about it.

Tons of Xmas Fun

Die Hard IS a Christmas movie, so Hawkeye is just keeping the tradition alive.

Here For It

Hawkeye is literally Marvel Studios Die Hard and I'm all here for it pic.twitter.com/VILNLQwHbQ — Barra | BLM (@ThatBmanGuy) September 13, 2021 God, there are so many Die Hard vibes in that #Hawkeye trailer and I am here. for. it. — Nicole Drum (@lifeinpolaroid) September 13, 2021

Die Hard + Marvel = Fans are good to go, no questions asked.

New Christmas Tradition

I got Die Hard vibes ones the Christmas songs started. It seems like We may be adding a TV show to our Christmas movie line up. pic.twitter.com/CBoq42KskR — Nicolas Cardillo (@Nicko_JJ) September 13, 2021

Hawkeye is about to become part of a lot of fans’ Christmas viewing tradition.

Hawkeye Might Eat

the fact this feels like die hard…i hate to say it but hawkeye might actually…might actually eat pic.twitter.com/412rtbTJX2 — amanda?? LOT DAY!!! (@estupidarry) September 13, 2021

Suddenly Hawkeye is looking like it will be much more successful than a lot of fans ever thought it would be.

Die Hard Competition

Dang they really made Hawkeye a Christmas movie, move over die hard — Matt (@ItsMattC) September 13, 2021

Could Hawkeye actually edge Die Hard as some fans’ go-to Christmas viewing? We shall see…

One Defines The Other

So does this mean Hawkeye is a Christmas show? If not, does that mean Die Hard isnt a Christmas film? ? https://t.co/dhtEljKhDq — Lee (@LeeBeerrill) September 13, 2021

There may now be an unbreakable bond between Hawkeye, Die Hard, and the Christmas season.

The Irony

Can’t believe Die Hard is trending because of hawkeye. ? — Tommy (@Philly93Tommy) September 13, 2021

The Irony of Marvel’s Hawkeye making Die Hard trend should not be lost on anyone.

Marvel’s Hawkeye will start streaming on Disney+ on November 24th.