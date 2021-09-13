Marvel

Marvel Fans Are Comparing Hawkeye Trailer To Die Hard

Marvel has released the trailer for the Hawkeye Disney+ series, and fans think it looks a lot like Die Hard. The first Hawkeye trailer shows SHIELD agent-turned-Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) trying to enjoy a nice Christmas holiday in New York City – only to get dragged into a whole lot of mess. When Barton runs into a  Ronin copycat who turns out to be Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), the trailer footage makes it clear that he will indeed go through a John McClane baptism of pain and gunfire to train the young girl. 

Here are all the Hawkeye and Die Hard comparisons that Marvel fans can’t get enough of: 

Die Hard Has Come To Marvel

For a lot of fans Die Hard has come to Marvel – and they couldn’t be happier about it. 

Tons of Xmas Fun

Die Hard IS a Christmas movie, so Hawkeye is just keeping the tradition alive. 

Here For It

Die Hard + Marvel = Fans are good to go, no questions asked. 

New Christmas Tradition

Hawkeye is about to become part of a lot of fans’ Christmas viewing tradition. 

Hawkeye Might Eat

Suddenly Hawkeye is looking like it will be much more successful than a lot of fans ever thought it would be. 

Die Hard Competition

Could Hawkeye actually edge Die Hard as some fans’ go-to Christmas viewing? We shall see… 

One Defines The Other

There may now be an unbreakable bond between Hawkeye, Die Hard, and the Christmas season. 

The Irony

The Irony of Marvel’s Hawkeye making Die Hard trend should not be lost on anyone. 

Marvel’s Hawkeye will start streaming on Disney+ on November 24th. 

