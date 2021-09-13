Marvel Fans Are Comparing Hawkeye Trailer To Die Hard

Marvel has released the trailer for the Hawkeye Disney+ series, and fans think it looks a lot like Die Hard. The first Hawkeye trailer shows SHIELD agent-turned-Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) trying to enjoy a nice Christmas holiday in New York City – only to get dragged into a whole lot of mess. When Barton runs into a Ronin copycat who turns out to be Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), the trailer footage makes it clear that he will indeed go through a John McClane baptism of pain and gunfire to train the young girl.
Here are all the Hawkeye and Die Hard comparisons that Marvel fans can’t get enough of:
Die Hard Has Come To Marvel
Buckle up, Christmas ☃️ Die Hard has come to Marvel. https://t.co/g5iYrYMUgy— M ?⚫Cmdr (@Who_IsM) September 13, 2021
For a lot of fans Die Hard has come to Marvel – and they couldn’t be happier about it.
Tons of Xmas Fun
Just watched the new Hawkeye trailer. Feels like a Die Hard type vibe with a Marvel twist and it looks like it's gonna bring us a ton of Xmas fun. ? @MarvelStudios @disneyplus #hawkeye #MarvelStudios #disneyplus #hawkeyeseries #trailer #movietalkmonday #dmontivault pic.twitter.com/WlmwyFjzIy— dmontivault (@dmontivault) September 13, 2021
Die Hard IS a Christmas movie, so Hawkeye is just keeping the tradition alive.
Here For It
Hawkeye is literally Marvel Studios Die Hard and I'm all here for it pic.twitter.com/VILNLQwHbQ— Barra | BLM (@ThatBmanGuy) September 13, 2021
God, there are so many Die Hard vibes in that #Hawkeye trailer and I am here. for. it.— Nicole Drum (@lifeinpolaroid) September 13, 2021
Die Hard + Marvel = Fans are good to go, no questions asked.
New Christmas Tradition
I got Die Hard vibes ones the Christmas songs started. It seems like We may be adding a TV show to our Christmas movie line up. pic.twitter.com/CBoq42KskR— Nicolas Cardillo (@Nicko_JJ) September 13, 2021
Hawkeye is about to become part of a lot of fans’ Christmas viewing tradition.
Hawkeye Might Eat
the fact this feels like die hard…i hate to say it but hawkeye might actually…might actually eat pic.twitter.com/412rtbTJX2— amanda?? LOT DAY!!! (@estupidarry) September 13, 2021
Suddenly Hawkeye is looking like it will be much more successful than a lot of fans ever thought it would be.
Die Hard Competition
Dang they really made Hawkeye a Christmas movie, move over die hard— Matt (@ItsMattC) September 13, 2021
Could Hawkeye actually edge Die Hard as some fans’ go-to Christmas viewing? We shall see…
One Defines The Other
So does this mean Hawkeye is a Christmas show? If not, does that mean Die Hard isnt a Christmas film? ? https://t.co/dhtEljKhDq— Lee (@LeeBeerrill) September 13, 2021
There may now be an unbreakable bond between Hawkeye, Die Hard, and the Christmas season.
The Irony
Can’t believe Die Hard is trending because of hawkeye. ?— Tommy (@Philly93Tommy) September 13, 2021
The Irony of Marvel’s Hawkeye making Die Hard trend should not be lost on anyone.
Marvel’s Hawkeye will start streaming on Disney+ on November 24th.