The Marvel Hela Handbag of Death

While we would have loved to see Loungefly incorporate Hela’s headdress into the design for this purse based on her appearance in Thor: Ragnarok, they probably made the sensible choice. After all, we wouldn’t want a literal handbag of death now would we?

The bag is made of black vegan leather (polyurethane) and the front and sides feature a metallic green appliqué that’s based on the design of Hela’s bodysuit. The interior is fully lined in custom fabric bearing her name, and there’s a zipper pocket and an open pocket for your sundries. To top it all off, the handbag also has dual handles and a removable shoulder strap for versatility. You can seize your own Hela bag right here.

The bag is priced at $69.99, but you can get a discount of 15% on your order if you cross the $75 threshold and use the code GIFTSTACK at checkout during ThinkGeek’s holiday sale – which won’t last long. If you need a little help making up that $5, start with their bestsellers. The full list of specs for the Hela handbag is available below.

• Marvel Hela Handbag

• Officially-licensed Thor: Ragnarok merchandise

• From our friends at Loungefly

• Top zip closure

• Fully lined interior in “Hela” print fabric

• One zipper pocket and one open pocket on interior

• Assume your rightful place on the throne of fashion!

• Front and sides feature metallic green appliqué, based on the design of Hela’s bodysuit

• Marvel badge on the reverse

• Capacity: All the power of Asgard, plus your necessities

• Materials: Polyurethane

• Removable shoulder strap has a drop that adjusts from 10″ to 22″

• Double handles have a 6″ drop

• Dimensions: 14″ wide x 10 1/2″ tall x 5 1/2″ deep.