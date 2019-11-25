Mark Ruffalo Reveals His Favorite Marvel Scene

Avengers: Endgame brought the story of the Hulk to a close. Looking back, Mark Ruffalo says his favorite moment from making that story goes all the way back to his first time playing the character. Ruffalo appeared as a guest at Toyko Comic Con. During his panel, revealed his favorite moment from his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “When we shoot the Marvel films we’re like a family,” Ruffalo said. “And there’s a lot of laughter and we eat a lot of food. My favorite, probably, scene is when we were eating shwarma at the end of the first Avengers movie.”

That moment, the post-credits scene, was a hit with fans when Avengers debuted in 2012. It cemented the ability of Marvel Studios to marry an epic plot like the Avengers assembling for the first time to understated humor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ruffalo debuted as the Hulk in Marvel’s The Avengers. He replaced The Incredible Hulk star Edward Norton in the role. From there, the Hulk a tumultuous journey through Marvel’s Infinity Saga. Banner struggled at first with the monster inside of him. He later learned to control the Hulk, at least up to a point. That changed when he went into outer space and the Hulk took complete control. Taking a beating from Thanos sent the Hulk into hiding, leaving Banner alone for a time. After the snap, Banner and the Hulk learned to be a single being and they did it in time to undo the damage wrought by Thanos. The Hulk even became one of the Marvel universe’s most trusted and adored superheroes.

What’s your favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe Hulk moment? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Avengers: Endgame is now available on home media. It’s also available to stream on Disney+.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.