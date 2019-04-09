Marvel Teases Hulk vs. Thing

Two of the hardest hitters in the Marvel Universe are about to go one-on-one for another round. Marvel has announced that the Immortal Hulk will face off against the Thing in Fantastic Four #12 by writer Dan Slott and artist Sean Izaakse. The issue finds Ben Grimm attempting to enjoy his honeymoon with new wife Alicia Masters only to be interrupted by the Green Goliath. The synopsis reads, “Ben and Alicia are off on their dream honeymoon in a remote tropical paradise…until someone decides to crash it. Or should we say SMASH IT?! Get ready for the biggest HULK VS. THING FIGHT OF THE CENTURY! PLUS: The saga of the Future Foundation by Jeremy Whitley and Wil Robson!”

The numbering of the issue matches the numbering of the first battle between the Thing and the Hulk in Fantastic Four #12 in 1963. The “Battle of the Century” tagline and Esad Ribic’s cover homage are both references to the rematch between the Thing and the Hulk in Fantastic Four #25. The two heroes have clashed with one another on a number of occasions since then. Fantastic Four #12 goes on sale in July. Here’s Ribic’s cover for the issue:

Videos by ComicBook.com

After years of romance, Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters married in Fantastic Four #5. “It’s been a long time in coming—more than 55 years!—but Ben and Alicia are finally tying the knot!” said SVP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort ahead of the issue’s release. “And we’ve gone all-out to make this an extra-special event for fans, with the inclusion of not only the terrific Aaron Kuder (who’ll be illustrating the next storyline as well) but also Adam Hughes and Mike Allred for an all-star spectacular bash!”

What do you think of the Hulk facing off against the Thing during the Thing’s honeymoon? Which of the two Marvel heroes do you think will come out on top of this “battle of the century?” Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Fantastic Four #12 goes on sale in July.

FANTASTIC FOUR #12

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by SEAN IZAAKSE

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

Ben and Alicia are off on their dream honeymoon in a remote tropical paradise…until someone decides to crash it. Or should we say SMASH IT?! Get ready for the biggest HULK VS. THING FIGHT OF THE CENTURY! PLUS: The saga of the Future Foundation by Jeremy Whitley and Wil Robson!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!