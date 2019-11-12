Marvel Unveils J. Scott Campbell Incoming Variant

Marvel Comics is gearing up for its next big event, Incoming. The publisher has now revealed a new Incoming #1 variant cover from artist J. Scott Campbell. A comics and video game industry artist, Campbell has become known for his prints and covers, gaining notoriety as a cover artist for Marvel’s Spider-Man. His Incoming #1 variant features the women of Marvel, including Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Scarlet Witch, Back Widow, Electra, Hellcat, Mary Jane Watson, Valkyrie, Viper, Spider-Woman, Hela, Black Cat, Shanna the She-Devil, Wasp, Invisible Woman, and the X-Men’s Kitty Pryde, Rogue, Storm, Phoenix, Psylocke, Mystique, Emma Frost, X-23. You can take a look at the cover below.

Incoming promises to set the stage for the Marvel Universe in 2020. The story brings together the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Daredevil, Spider-Man, the Champions, the Agents of Atlas, Valkyrie, the Immortal Hulk, Jessica Jones, Venom, Ghost Rider, the Masked Raider, and other Marvel characters to solve a mysterious murder that could have major ramifications for all involved.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official solicitation text teases that “one will unite them.” Who that “one” is remains a mystery that fans will have to speculate about until the issue is released. Marvel has been promoting the issue with a series of mysterious teasers. The story of Incoming seems to follow-up on the plot threads Al Ewing laid down inMarvel Comics #1000.

Are you excited about Marvel’s Incoming event? What do you think of J. Scott Campbell’s variant cover featuring the Women of Marvel? Let us know what you think about it in the comments. Incoming #1 goes on sale on December 25th.

Incoming #1

(W) Al Ewing, More (A) Aaron Kuder, More (CA) J. Scott Campbell

ONE WILL UNITE THEM!

A mysterious murder brings together the heroes of the Marvel Universe in the search for a killer – but no one can imagine where the trail will lead, or how it will affect everything in 2020 and beyond! Who is the victim and who is the assailant?

The closing chapter to MARVEL’s 80th year, which will connect the dots of everything that happened in 2019 and propel the narrative into the year that is to come! Featuring the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Daredevil, Spider-Man, the Champions, the Agents of Atlas, Valkyrie, the Immortal Hulk, Jessica Jones, Venom, Ghost Rider, the Masked Raider and more!

Rated T+

In Shops: Dec 25, 2019

Final Orders Due: Nov 18, 2019

SRP: $9.99