Marvel Reveals Loki’s Cosmic Avengers

Loki is a major fixture in Avengers history as the first villain the Avengers assembled to fight. Now he’s uniting another team of Avengers, only this time they’re working for him.

Marvel Comics today released its solicitations for November 2018, including the cover and solicitation text for Infinity Wars #5. The cover shows Loki with a group that the solicitation text refers to as his “cosmic Avengers.”

Take a look at Mike Deodato’s cover below.

That is an unusual grouping. Ant-Man is standing on the Hulk’s shoulder. Emma Frost and Ms. Marvel are flanking Loki. Standing at the center of it all is another Avengers villain, Kang the Conqueror.

Kang has been involved in the saga of Infinity Wars from the beginning, helping to guide Adam Warlock since his return to life.

Loki recently made a trip to omnipotence city to try to piece together why his memory of himself is so confused. This led him to the God Quarry, which is actually the Creation Quarry, where he met a version of himself endowed with Thor’s hammer and all of the Infinity Stones. Apparently, there is a huge battle going on for the multiverse that the heroes of the 616 are barely aware of.

After Gamora massacred the Infinity Watch during what was meant to be its first meeting, Loki suddenly appeared with a ship on the final page. Where this leads Marvel’s heroes remains to be seen.

As for the remainder of the group, Ms. Marvel has been an active hero and member of the Champions. Ant-Man was most recently with the Guardians of the Galaxy, having left Earth after acting as a mole for Hydra during Secret Empire. This will be the Hulk’s first interaction with the greater Marvel universe since returning from the dead in Avengers: No Surrender and becoming a creature of the night in The Immortal Hulk. Emma Frost has returned to her villainous ways after the events of Inhumans vs. X-Men, though she has shown some signs of hoping for redemption.

What do you think of Loki’s team of cosmic Avengers? Have you been enjoying Infinity Wars? Let us know in the comments!

INFINITY WARS #5 (OF 6)

Gerry Duggan (W) • Mike Deodato Jr. (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT BY JAVIER GARRON (5 OF 6)|

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

UNCANNY X-MEN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

Introducing… Loki’s Cosmic Avengers!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99