Marvel Fan Mocks Up Iron Man Mark L Armor in Black and Gold

A Marvel fan has imagined Iron Man‘s most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe armor in a black and gold color-scheme from the comics.

In 2012, Marvel Comics relaunched Iron Man as part of the Marvel NOW! initiative. The relaunch came with a new look for Iron Man. The Model 42 armor, designed by Carlo Pagulayan, ditched Iron Man’s signature red for black while maintaining the gold accents.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Marvel fan took the Mark L Iron Man armor, seen in Avengers: Infinity War, reimagined it with the Model 42 color scheme, and shared it on Reddit. You can see it below:

Iron Man is probably sticking to the red and gold in Avengers: Endgame. A LEGO Minifigure leak offered a look at Iron Man’s new Mark 85 armor, which seems inspired by the Model 2 armor from the comics. Other leaks have teased appearances by three other Iron Man armors in the film: the Mark I, the Mark 5, and the Mark 41. An action figure may have offered the first look at Iron Man’s proton cannon.

Avengers: Endgame will deal with the fallout of Thanos’ snap, which wiped out half of all life in the universe. The moment came as a surprising cliffhanger in Avengers: Infinity War that fans are still discussing months later. Feige has said that he’s happy with how that turned out.

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” said Feige. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins. Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

Would you like to see Iron Man’s black and gold armor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.