Marvel's Jessica Jones: Playing With Fire Release Date Announced

✖

Serial Box, the producers of Marvel's Thor: Metal Gods and Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood, have announced the release date for their next Marvel project, Marvel's Jessica Jones: Playing with Fire. The project is a 16-episode series available in print and audio formats. In Playing with Fire, "Jessica Jones has made an art of ignoring her particular brand of super-powered trauma. But these days, she’s giving the whole 'self-care' thing a try. Seeing a therapist, finding healthier coping mechanisms (read: no business-hours drinking), working toward not wanting to punch things all the time. Maybe even taking the occasional case that won’t eat her alive."

Marvel's Jessica Jones: Playing with Fire is narrated by voice actress Fryda Wolff. It's written by a team that includes best-selling novelist Lauren Beukes, four-time Hugo Award-finalist Elsa Sjunneson, Zoe Quinn (Vertigo’s Goddess Mode), Vita Ayala (Marvel’s Nebula; Age of X), and television writer Sam Beckbessinger.

The first three episodes of Marvel's Jessica Jones: Playing with Fire launch on Thursday, May 28th, with new episodes releasing in weekly installments thereafter. The full season consists of 16 episodes that will be available for $9.99 exclusively on the Serial Box apps available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, and through the Serial Box website.

"Over the last 80 years, Marvel has grown to become a lifestyle for every kind of fan around the world — but it all started from serialized storytelling," John Nee, Publisher of Marvel, said in a statement when the partnership between Marvel and Serial Box was announced. "We were impressed by the quality and creativity of Serial Box’s content, and we are excited for both Marvel and Serial Box fans to experience these new stories together each week.”

The Serial Box line of Marvel releases is headed by "showrunner" Alex de Campi. In addition to Marvel's Thor: Metal Gods, Marvels Black Widow: Bad Blood, and Marvel's Jessica Jones: Playing with Fire, there's a Black Panther series in the works as well.

"The books are intended to be an easy and exciting first step for movie fans into the Marvel comics universe," de Campi wrote on Instagram when the project was announced. "I can’t wait to tell you about the writing teams I’ve assembled — you’ll scream! — but right now I can only tell you about the Thor one. The room is led by MANDY co-writer and old pal @somebadideas and staffed by horror maestro @brian_keene, sci-fi genius Yoon-Ha Lee and gentleman & (Marvel) scholar Jay Edidin."

Marvel's Thor: Metal Gods and Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood are both available now on Serial Box.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.