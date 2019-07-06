Marvel and Jumanji Star Karen Gillan Shares Incredible Fan Art Made From Coffee

Karen Gillan has already had a great career in the wide world of franchises, appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nebula, Jumanji as Ruby Roundhouse, and in Doctor Who as Amy Pond. The actor has many fans, and therefore receives a lot of cool fan art of her various characters. Gillan occasionally shares the fan art, and her most recent post is extra impressive. Not only does the epic art showcase her characters, but it’s made out of coffee!

“This is made out of coffee. COFFEE!!! Thank you dear fan. You are extraordinarily talented @dreadfulpuma. #fanartfriday,” Gillan wrote.

The artist, who goes by Dreadful Puma on Instagram, posts tons of fan art made from coffee. You can check out their page here.

Many people commented on Gillan’s post, clearly impressed with the art.

“Wow that’s absolutely awesome. Amazing work whoever made it. Great job @karengillanofficial for the recognition!!!,” @g13213n replied.

“Normally any coffee not ingested seems wasted. This is the rare exception,” @spfarrell wrote.

“Wow! That’s stunning and very different,” @anniecpmcg added.

The artist also replied to the post:

“Ohhh, this is my painting! I’m so over the top happy that you like it! And meeting you was one of the best moments in my daughter’s life @nina_kahrmann thank you millions!,” she wrote.

In addition to starring in Avengers: Endgame, Gillan just wrapped production on Jumanji: The Next Level. She was also recently revealed to be one of the top 10 most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.



Avengers: Endgame was just re-released in theaters. Other 2019 MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which is now playing in theaters everywhere.