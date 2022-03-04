Marvel Just Gave a Spider-Man Villain a MAJOR Upgrade

While Marvel fans wait for Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. to relaunch The Amazing Spider-Man later this year, the series is still being published with one of its most ambitious storylines that’s barely making a blip online. The “Beyond” arc comes by way of writers Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Patrick Gleason, and Zeb Wells, and this week’s issue kicked things open at the Beyond Corporation, revealing that a major Marvel villain just got an unexpected upgrade. Much of the marketing behind Amazing Spider-Man #91 has been about the secret behind “Door Z,” something buried deep in the Beyond Corporation. Now we know what it is, and it’s big and weird and pissed off. Spoilers!

The issue begins with both Peter Parker and Ben Reilly working together to bring down a Super Villain program at the Beyond Corporation. The pair are later joined by the Daughters of the Dragon, Misty Knight and Colleen Wing, to continue the investigation, leading to the mysterious Door Z. The door’s secret is revealed on the final page, showing that Spider-Man villain The Lizard aka Dr. Curt Connors, had grown in size exponentially and also sprouted wings. Check it out below!

The Lizard’s appearance in Marvel comics might be the most malleable of all of Spider-Man’s villains. Comparing the original Ditko version to what came after reveals that the House of Ideas isn’t married to any particular design, so long as he looks like…well, a lizard in a big lab coat, and even that’s no guarantee sometimes. Considering the quickness with which artists want to put their own spin on the character we can’t assume that The Lizard will have his new found flying accessories around for very long, but the cover for the next issue shows them off even better than the splash page from the issue.

You can find the cover and solicit for The Amazing Spider-Man #92 below!

Amazing Spider-Man #92

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Art Adams

• “BEYOND” NEARS ITS END!

•WHAT IS BEHIND DOOR Z?!

•Ben makes his way to the same place Miles Morales was last at, and he is nowhere to be found. Just door after door of true horrors.

•Any door’s resident could kill Spider-Man, but Door Z’s might just destroy the whole city!



RATED T+

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022