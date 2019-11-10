Kevin Feige Breaks Silence on Martin Scorsese’s Attack on Marvel Movies

Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige has spoken for the first time in response to Martin Scorsese‘s criticisms of Marvel Studios films. After making public comments stating that Marvel movies are “not cinema,” Scorsese wrote in a New York Times op-ed that “Many of the elements that define cinema as I know it are there in Marvel pictures. What’s not there is revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger. Nothing is at risk.” On an episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, Feige — longtime president of Marvel Studios before his promotion to Marvel CCO — rejected Scorsese’s comments outright.

“I think that’s not true,” Feige says. “I think it’s unfortunate. I think myself and everybody that works on these movies loves cinema, loves movies, loves going to the movies, loves to watch a communal experience in a movie theater full of people… I think it’s fun for us to take our success and use it to take risks and go in different places. Everybody has a different definition of cinema. Everybody has a different definition of art. Everybody has a different definition of risk. Some people don’t think it’s cinema. Everybody is entitled to their opinion. Everyone is entitled to repeat that opinion. Everyone is entitled to write op-eds about that opinion. And I look forward to what will happen next. But in the meantime, we’re going to keep making movies.”

Following Scorsese’s earliest comments, and those made by Francis Ford Coppola calling Marvel films “despicable,” Bog Iger, the CEO of Marvel Studios parent company Disney, spoke bluntly about those criticisms. “I reserve the word ‘despicable’ for someone who committed mass murder,” Iger said. “These are movies. They want to bitch about movies, it’s certainly their right.” He went on to say that he’d be willing to hold films by Marvel filmmakers like Taika Waititi and Ryan Coogler up against the films of Scorsese or Coppola.

Image via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images