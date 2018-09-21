Marvel Fans Really Want Korg to Get His Own TV Series

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios and Disney offered fans quite the surprise when it was reported that a couple of TV series based on MCU characters like Loki and Scarlet Witch were in development for the upcoming Disney streaming service. The initial announcement also revealed that Disney was eyeing even more lesser-utilized MCU heroes for potential series in the future.

Of course, this led fans to share their opinions as to which characters should get their own shows. Though there are seemingly endless options, there was one name that continued to pop up on Twitter and in wish lists.

That name is none other than Korg, the Taika Waititi-voiced rock creature that stole the show in Thor: Ragnarok.

In the movie, the quip-filled Korg met Thor when he arrived on Sakaar, helping him learn the ins and outs of the planet and the Grandmaster’s tournament. While he failed at throwing his on revolution, he became an integral part of Thor’s eventual coup, leading to the rescue and escape of the majority of Asgard’s population.

If we’re being honest, there are plenty of ideas that could work with a Korg TV series. The show could follow the events of Korg’s life leading up to his imprisonment on Sakaar. It could also chronicle his adventures with Miek after they (somehow) escaped from Thanosbetween Ragnarok and Infinity War.

Either way, the people have made it very clear that they want to see a Korg TV series sooner rather than later.

Jump on the space ship

Please?!

omg, can you imagine Korg with his own tv show? — Ms. Daydreamer ??? (@chey_minjin5) September 19, 2018

Plenty of options

There are shows I do want. I do want a Hawkeye series of Fraction’s run (a film could never do it justice). I’d like a series of Nebula & Gamora’s time as children & serving Thanos. I want a Korg show. I want a Hulk show if Marvel has Hulk’s TV rights — Nicholas Levi (@NicholasJLevi) September 19, 2018

Valkyrie and Korg team-up series?

Other TV shows @Marvel should make:

-Home Improvement with Hawkeye

-Maria Hill/Nick Fury Buddy Cop Comedy

-Val & Korg’s Space Adventures — Steff Goldblum (@stephplusverb) September 19, 2018

Okoye, Nakia, and Shuri series please.



Also a Valkyrie and Korg road trip series.



Hire women to run them all. Especially the Scarlett Witch show so she has a chance to be more than a TM Joss Whedon Damaged Girl. https://t.co/6OfaIvYi38 — Big Depressed Energy (@alrighthearthis) September 19, 2018

All we’ve ever needed

a TV series about korg and meek… literally all i’ve ever needed in life — lex (@ronlextall) September 19, 2018

Forget the Winter Soldier

forget the winter soldier give us a korg tv show — flor (@rgrsbrns) September 19, 2018

All In