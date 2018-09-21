Marvel Fans Really Want Korg to Get His Own TV Series

Marvel

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios and Disney offered fans quite the surprise when it was reported that a couple of TV series based on MCU characters like Loki and Scarlet Witch were in development for the upcoming Disney streaming service. The initial announcement also revealed that Disney was eyeing even more lesser-utilized MCU heroes for potential series in the future.

Of course, this led fans to share their opinions as to which characters should get their own shows. Though there are seemingly endless options, there was one name that continued to pop up on Twitter and in wish lists.

That name is none other than Korg, the Taika Waititi-voiced rock creature that stole the show in Thor: Ragnarok.

In the movie, the quip-filled Korg met Thor when he arrived on Sakaar, helping him learn the ins and outs of the planet and the Grandmaster’s tournament. While he failed at throwing his on revolution, he became an integral part of Thor’s eventual coup, leading to the rescue and escape of the majority of Asgard’s population.

If we’re being honest, there are plenty of ideas that could work with a Korg TV series. The show could follow the events of Korg’s life leading up to his imprisonment on Sakaar. It could also chronicle his adventures with Miek after they (somehow) escaped from Thanosbetween Ragnarok and Infinity War.

Either way, the people have made it very clear that they want to see a Korg TV series sooner rather than later.

