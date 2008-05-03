Marvel Legends Iron Man Mark 3 Infinity Saga Figure Is On Sale Now

Hasbro isn't wasting time diving into their Marvel Legends MCU Infinity Saga figure series. In the last two weeks they've launched a Quicksilver figure from Avengers: Age of Ultron, an Iron Man Mark 85 vs Thanos 2-Pack from Avengers: Endgame, and an Odin figure from Thor. Now they're adding to the lineup with an Iron Man Mark III figure from the 2008 film Iron Man. UPDATE: New Infinity Saga releases added: Captain Marvel And Rescue Armor Figure 2-Pack is live here on Amazon (exclusive). The Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Infinity Saga Happy Hogan And Iron Man Mark 21 Figure 2-Pack is available here at Target (exclusive).

Pre-orders for the Iron Man Marvel Legends Mark 3 armor figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $26.99 with a release date set for August. It includes alternate hands, alternate heads (closed helmet and open helmet with a solid likeness of Robert Downey Jr.), and a wrist-mounted missile launcher accessory.

If you haven't seen the original Iron Man film lately, here's a refresher. Tony Stark's Mark III armor solved the icing issue that plagued the Mark II, and it was the first to feature an on-board weapons system and the classic red and gold color scheme.

