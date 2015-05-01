Avengers Infinity Saga Quicksilver Marvel Legends Figure Is Up for Pre-Order

Mondays are generally the most depressing day of the week - unless you're a Marvel action figure fan and that Monday happens to be the first of the month. Indeed, today is Marvel Monday for May 2021, and that means Hasbro has a new Marvel Legends figure for you. This time around it's Quicksilver (Pietro Maximoff) as played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the 2015 Avengers film Age of Ultron.

The Marvel Legends Infinity Saga Quicksilver figure includes swappable hand accessories as well as various Ultron bits that you can scatter around him in a super speed running pose. Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Quicksilver figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $26.99 with a release date set for August.

Of course, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Quicksliver met an untimely end in the film, but it turns out that Marvel almost brought him back for WandaVision on Disney+:

"There definitely were conversations about bringing Aaron Taylor-Johnson back early on, I think Kevin [Feige] talked about this publicly," Shakman told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "But it was ruled out fairly early on and we've already got Vision from back and so Agatha is bringing Pietro into this world, fake Pietro, into this world to further her agenda. And so having that be a recast Pietro worked on our meta level, but it also made sense thematically when we were talking about grief, which is that grief clouds your judgment, you're willing to believe things you wouldn't. You're living in this fantasy of, 'If this is my brother, even though I don't know or feel that he's my brother, I'm willing to accept it because I miss him so much.'"

Unfortunately, many fans weren't pleased with how Marvel Studios handled Quicksilver in the series. It remains to be seen whether or not the character will reappear in the MCU down the line.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.