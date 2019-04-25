Marvel Legends Avengers Iron Man vs Thanos 2-Pack and Thor Odin Figure Pre-Orders Are Here

Following the release of the Marvel Legends Quicksilver figure from Avengers: Age of Ultron earlier this month, Hasbro is continuing with their MCU Infinity Saga series with two new drops. Pre-orders are now live for the Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Mark 85 vs Thanos 2-Pack and the Odin figure based on Anthony Hopkins' performance in the 2011 film Thor. The complete details are available below - including a gallery of images.

It probably goes without saying, but you'll want to snag the Avengers: Endgame Iron Man vs Thanos 2-pack first. It's available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with a release date set for August. The set features two 6-inch super-articulated, battle-damaged, snap-fingered figures of Iron Man and Thanos complete with the accessories listed below.

Iron Man:

Three interchangeable heads (a fantastic likeness of Robert Downey Jr.)

Three interchangeable hands

Two energy blasts

Weapon

Thanos:

Four interchangeable heads

Alternate Infinity Gauntlet hand

Double-bladed weapon

As for the Odin figure from Thor, pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 with a release date set for August. The 6-inch figure features an alternate head, swappable hands, and a staff.

