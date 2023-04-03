Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel Legends Ronan the Accuser Exclusive Figure Is Available Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in December, Hasbro unveiled a new Marvel Legends figure of Guardians of the Galaxy villain Ronan the Accuser based on his appearance in classic comics. It's a remake of a previously released Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure, but we'll let that slide given that the original debuted way back in 2007 (however, they did launch an MCU version of Ronan the Accuser (Amazon) back in 2018). This long overdue 6-inch Ronan the Accuser Marvel Legends figure is now shipping, and can be ordered here on Amazon as an exclusive priced at $38.99. It comes packaged with his signature weapon the cosmi-rod.

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Guardians of the Galaxy action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! As Supreme Public Accuser, Ronan enforces Kree justice with his cosmi-rod, the Universal Weapon, which often brings him into conflict with the space-faring races of the Marvel Universe. This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy action figure is detailed to look like the classic Ronan the Accuser character from Fantastic Four, Avengers and other classic Marvel comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

Speaking of Guardians of the Galaxy, tickets for Vol. 3 are on sale now. With director James Gunn moving on as co-CEO of DC Studios, this film will mark the end of the franchise as we know it. Naturally, they plan to go out with a bang, which explains the extra long runtime and emotional ending.

"It's been an incredible ten years", noted Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt. "So to wrap it up in this way, it's, it's a little bit like your last day of school when you're a senior. You're so excited that it's over, but at the same time, you don't know if you're going to see any of your friends ever again. Some of them are going off to college, and some of them are leaving, and some are going in the Army. It's like entering a new phase, and a new chapter of your life. It's the turning of a page. So it's exciting, but it's emotional."

What Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?



According to the official logline: "In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens only in theaters May 5th. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+.