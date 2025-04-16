Marvel Legends The Punisher Daredevil: Born Again Figure Is About To Drop

With Daredevil: Born Again wrapping up Season 1 on Disney+ this week, we’re getting a wave of new merch that includes Funko Pops and this Marvel Legends figure of Frank Castle aka The Punisher. Based on the renders that Hasbro supplied for the figure, it will feature a fantastic likeness of actor Jon Bernthal along with accessories that include a pistol, axe, knife, and alternate hands. That said, we expect this figure to be extremely popular, so here’s what you need to know to get your hands on one…

The Marvel Legends Daredevil: Born Again Punisher figure will be available to pre-order starting on April 17th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. At that time, it is expected to be available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Note that tariff pricing might be in effect, especially at Entertainment Earth. Direct links will be added to this article after the launch, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can check out details on the previously released Daredevil figure that’s inspired by the series below.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL / $24.99 – $26.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Inspired by the MCU Daredevil: Born Again series that serves as a revival of the original and much beloved Netflix show. Features include series accurate details and 5 accessories.

We expect to see additional Marvel Legends figures in the Daredevil: Born Again lineup in the future, but if can’t wait for a Kingpin, keep in mind that a Gamerverse figure was released just a few weeks ago as an Amazon exclusive:

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE KINGPIN / Price $39.99 | Pre-Order exclusively on Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game. The Kingpin figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including alternate head, alternate hands, and cane.”