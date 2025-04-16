Daredevil: Born Again Funko Pops Include Punisher, Kingpin, and Bullseye

Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again had its season one finale yesterday, and Funko is ready to celebrate with new Pops. The latest drop includes the Daredevil: Born Again characters Daredevil, Bullseye, Punisher, and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. You can also secure an unmasked version of Daredevil as an Entertainment Earth exclusive. A collection of 5 Pops and one Funko key chain are now available to pre-order at Amazon and here at Hot Topic (with discounts). They are also available here at Entertainment Earth with tariff pricing. Continue on for a list of all included figures with individual links.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

The season one finale of Daredevil: Born Again was violent and messy, but in an interview with Marvel.com, executive producer Sana Amanat implied that action is only going to continue in season 2. “It’s been great. We’ve been shooting a lot of crazy sequences,” she teased. “The crew is crushing it, and the action is nonstop. The backdrop is a little different. It’s still New York, but it’s a slightly different kind of New York.”

“I’m very excited about the material we’ve been getting. I’ve been fangirling all week. We shot a really big sequence with Wilson Fisk this week, and I felt like a kid in a candy shop,” Amanat added.

When asked about the creative process for the first season, and how that will affect the second, Amanat responded, “I’m very happy with the way Season 1 ended up, especially considering all of the starts and stops. Ultimately, these actors are such incredible performers. You just have to trust them, and you know they’re going to give you the material that you need.”

“We’re all fans, and we’re trying to do things that we feel are delivering on fan expectations. The last two episodes [of Season 1] for us were really about serving the fans and ourselves,” Amanat continued. “There are some fun sequences that you are going to see, especially in the last episode. And Season 2 will hopefully be even more fun.”

With an action-packed ending in season 1, it’s nice to hear that the energy and momentum will be kept up in season 2. With season one having just come to an end, season 2 can’t come quick enough.



