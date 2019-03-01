Save 30% on the Exclusive Marvel Legends ‘X-Men’ Mystique Figure

Amazingly, the brand new, Walgreens exclusive, Marvel Legends X-Men Mystique figure is available online right here for only $13.99 (30% off) at the time of writing. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, but there are plenty of options in their action figure section that will help you get over that mark. The figure may also be available in your local store, but the discount may not apply. Grab it while you can because it won’t last long at this price.

The classic Mystique figure includes three swappable heads and multiple weapons accessories.

On a related note, Hasbro recently unveiled a wave of X-Men Marvel Legends figures at New York Toy Fair 2019, and the lineup includes this awesome Family Matters 3-Pack featuring Magneto and his two children Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch.

Right off the bat we have to say that we love the classic look of these 6-inch features. Beyond that, the Magneto figure comes with an alternate head sculpt and effects pieces. Scarlet Witch also comes with bonus effects pieces while Quicksilver includes a pair of alternate hands. The Family Matters set is an Amazon exclusive that’s available to pre-order right here for $59.99 with a ship date of July 1st. However, it isn’t the only exciting X-Men Marvel Legends release on the horizon…

The X-Men Caliban Build-A-Figure wave includes Beast, Gambit, Jubilee, Weapon X, Blink, Forge, and Skullbuster – with several of the features featuring an awesome X-Men: The Animated Series-style look. Below you’ll find Amazon pre-order links for each individual character (shipping slated for May 1st):

Collectors can also grab the complete wave with 2x Gambit at Entertainment Earth while supplies last. If Amazon sells out of a specific figure, you can also grab the figures on Entertainment Earth individually.

