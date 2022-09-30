Marvel Legends X-Men: The Animated Series Cyclops VHS Figure Launches at Pulse Con 2022 (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro's Pulse Con 2022 event kicks off today, September 30th, and it will include tons of new reveals for fans of collections like Marvel Legends, Star Wars The Black Series, G.I. Joe Classified Series, and more. One of those reveals is the Marvel Legends Cyclops VHS figure based on the iconic '90s show X-Men: The Animated Series, which is officially debuting here at ComicBook.com.

The 6-inch Marvel Legends Cyclops figure features a unique sculpt and cel-shaded deco to recreate the character's look in the animated series, and the result is pretty fantastic. The packaging is also inspired by classic X-Men: The Animated Series VHS box covers. Accessories include three interchangeable hands.

The figure will be available for pre-order today, September 30, at 3pm PST / 6PM ET, exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney (free shipping on orders $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC). The Cyclops figure follows Wolverine, Jean Gray, Storm, Mr. Sinister, Mystique, Jubilee and Morph in the X-Men: The Animated Series Marvel Legends VHS cover lineup. You can order those figures here at shopDisney and at Hasbro Pulse now.

You can keep up with all of the new Marvel Legends drops right here via our Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 master list.

"Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, is one of Xavier's very first students and fights tirelessly for Xavier's dream as the X-Men field leader! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN MARVEL'S CYCLOPS figure. The optic-blasting leader of the X-Men steps out of the cartoon and into Marvel Legends with this quality 6-inch scale figure featuring unique sculpting and cel-shaded deco to recreate the character's heroic animated appearance in the fan-favorite animated series from the 1990s! Includes figure, 3 accessories and comes in premium collectible packaging inspired by the classic X-Men: The Animated Series video cassette box covers."