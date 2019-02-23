Tom Hiddleston is Definitely Appearing as Loki in Marvel’s Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios and Disney are going to be launching some exciting new Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff series for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, and one of the most highly-anticipated is no doubt Loki, the series based the fan-favorite MCU villain played by Tom Hiddleston.

When the Loki series was originally announced Hiddleston’s name was attached to the series, and fans were thrilled to hear that the actor would be validating the TV series with his presence. Then, thanks to the Internet, the waters got muddied; there were conflicting reports that Hiddleston’s role in the series would be minimal, with the actor only appearing as his version of Loki at certain points, or only lending his voice as the show’s narrator. However, Disney Film Chief Alan Horn is putting those rumors to bed for good, confirming that Loki will indeed be all about Hiddleston.

Here is what Horn revealed to THR, while discussing Disney’s current content strategies:

“The quality of the idea and the piece itself will drive whether we can make it or not. Sean may have three or four a year that he can contribute, and Marvel has a few things — we’re doing [a series] with Tom Hiddleston playing the Loki character.”

So there you have it: Loki will feature Tom Hiddleston fully back in the role, leaving us (once again) with the big question of how this series fits into the larger MCU saga.

Recent rumors have pointed to Loki being set at various different points in human history – moments where the God of Mischief used his power to influence key decisions or outcomes. That’s a framework in which both the current rumors and confirmations about Hiddleston’s involvement with the series could actually both be true. The show could feature Hiddleston’s Loki as the narrator and main character for a lot of the screen time, but still feature Loki using his shapeshifting illusion magic to become some of the other iconic versions of the character, be it “Kid Loki” or “Female Loki,” or something else entirely. That’s exactly the kind of series that MCU architect Kevin Feige described, in an earlier interview:

“Disney+ is, yes,” said Feige. “Which is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked “Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

What kind of Loki TV series to you Marvel fans want to see? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

