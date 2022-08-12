Mark Ruffalo Addresses If There's Too Much Marvel Content: "It's Not Something I Worry About"

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo addressed those concerns about there being too much Marvel content out there. He told Metro that "It's not something I worry about." A lot of people inside and outside of MCU fandom have voiced their opinion on how much content Marvel Studios is putting out since Phase 4 started. The runtime of this current crop of films and TV shows easily dwarfs anything that comes before. Critics of the MCU model have been asking about superhero fatigue for almost half a decade now. This seems like just the latest battleground to argue that point. Each Marvel entry is under more scrutiny than the last as fans and detractors alike wait for the truly "bad" entry from the current Phase of this experiment. However, Ruffalo understands that these things roll in cycles. He also points out that Phase 4 has featured more stylistic variance than anything the studio has produced before.

"It's not something I worry about. I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along," he admitted. "But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness. Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material. If you watch a Star Wars, you're pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time."

Tim Roth is coming back to battle Hulk and his cousin in She-Hulk. He told Forbes that this business has morphed quite a bit since his last extended Marvel role. But, that doesn't mean they're worse.

"It's as real as that gets now. When we were doing it initially, it was pretty unusual. It was pre-Iron Man, and those Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau changed it all. For me, what we were doing felt like a big-budget indie. It had a bit of that going on," Roth recalled. "Trying to bring that kind of world to life was good and crazy. Again, it was one of those I did for my kids because I thought they would get a kick out of it at school as they were much younger. Coming back, I didn't know what to expect.

"Once I started shooting on it, I didn't know how to go about my business, and it was a bit disconcerting. Tatiana Maslany is incredible, and She-Hulk is a comedy, and she's bloody good at comedy but, to be fair, she's pretty, pretty good at everything," he revealed. "When Mark Ruffalo showed up to do his stuff that I was involved in and saw the two of them interacting, it was a penny drop moment for me, and I went, 'Oh, that's what we're doing. Oh, okay,' and then I knew what to do. Basically, on the first segment I was involved in, I got some serious direction from them about we go about our business there, and then it was all playtime. It was a lot of fun."

The topic of being alongside Ruffalo after fans clamoring for it all these years came up. Roth teased some chemistry with The Hulk star and finds it all very fun.

"Yeah, I was like, 'You've changed,'" Roth chuckled. "It's kind of fun. We used to hang around and muck about between takes, and we had a nice time. I very much respect Mark as an actor, so even under those bizarre and wonderful circumstances, that one was a treasure."

