Original Hulk Actor Lou Ferrigno Dings MCU Movies for CGI Reliance

She Hulk: Attorney at Law is premiering on Disney+ in August, and it will feature the debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters as well as the return of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk. Ruffalo first stepped into the role in 2012 when The Avengers was released and has gone on to appear in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The actor also appeared in the post-credits scene of Iron Man 3, Captain Marvel, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Over the past decade, Ruffalo has gotten lots of praise for his MCU performance, but there's one person who isn't a fan of the CGI take on the character. Lou Ferrigno, who starred in The Incredible Hulk series in the 1970s, has been very vocal about his distaste for the MCU's reliance on CGI. In a recent interview with The Washington Times, the actor echoed these sentiments.

"Though I appreciate the amazing visual work these artists are producing, it's missing the raw human performance qualities that I believe only an actor can play," Ferrigno said. "Especially when it comes to the Hulk."

"What's happening is that the first two Hulk movies, the CGI was improving, but the last one, Endgame, I was disappointed. Because the Hulk needs to be hideous, he needs to be a creature," Ferrigno previously said at Canada's Hamilton Comic-Con. "You see in Endgame, Mark Ruffalo — I think it has a lot to do with him and Disney — I didn't like the way it portrayed [Hulk]. It took away that beauty, that quality of the Hulk. That's why a lot of people liked the series."

Last year, Ferrigno tweeted, "Can't think of another superhero that isn't in costume or CGI. Worked damn hard on my diet and exercise for the Hulk. Wasn't going to let anyone down." This caused a lot of reactions from MCU fans with many pointing out Dave Bautista (Drax) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) as actors who physically train hard for their roles. All other heroes aside, most Marvel fans seem pleased with the CGI take on Ruffalo's version of the character. However, there was some backlash when the first full trailer for She-Hulk was released last month. While many fans were hyped about the series' lighthearted tone and Marvel connections, others weren't happy with the She-Hulk CGI. However, Marvel has since provided an updated look at the show's CGI.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th.