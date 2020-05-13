Impressive Edit Recaps MCU's Infinity Saga Action

YouTube user and video editor Gugga Leunnam has released an impressive edit of the action sequences from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the Infinity Saga has now come to an end, all of the films from the first three phases which culminated in a battle against Thanos have been released not only in theaters but also on digital downloads. Using HD footage from all of the movies, Leunnam has crafted a visually satisfying recap of the best action sequences Marvel Studios has offered through its Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange and Avengers movies.

Leunnam has been adamantly sharing their work across social media, earning the impressively edited short video nearly 20,000 views at the time of publishing. Given its quality, it is certainly worthy of more attention, and the comment section on YouTube is praising it. "Watch this video at 0.25 speed to see how mind-blowing the editing really is," a pinned comment says.

Another comes in with, "the quality of this video is just insane." Fortunately for those enjoying it, this is A Ride Through The MCU Action Vol. 5, so Leunnam's channel has plenty more content for those who are only just now discovering this work.

For now, edits like these are all there is to get Marvel fans through the longest drought in new titles in years. The massive gap between Spider-Man: Far From Home and Black Widow is the longest since The Avengers came out.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

