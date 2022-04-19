Marvel’s Moon Knight Episode 4 Teaser Released

The upcoming fourth episode of Moon Knight is expected to have a major surprise towards the final minute of the series. Late last week, Marvel Studios dropped a teaser for the episode with both new and old footage, and it didn’t give us much. Now, the studio has released another new teaser for the highly anticipated episode of Moon Knight.

As expected the new teaser also doesn’t reveal anything in spoiler territory, but it definitely should hype fans up for tomorrow’s episode. The new teaser for Moon Knight shows us a bunch of action-packed shots from the previous episode while notifying us that a third episode will be released tomorrow morning. You can check out the teaser for episode four of Moon Knight below!

Tonight, embrace the chaos. 🌙 Watch Episode 4 of Marvel Studios’ Original series on @DisneyPlus starting at midnight PT. pic.twitter.com/MvE5kpbyWB — Moon Knight (@moonknight) April 19, 2022

The series has been a bit of a mystery so far with its use of the character’s Dissociative Personality Disorder, and it appears that there’s more surprises to come. Moon Knight director Justin Benson previously teased what’s to come of the fourth episode during a chat with ComicBook.com. While speaking with us, the director revealed the scale of the episode.

“So getting that script, I suppose it was a bit like they took us into a room and were like, ‘Guys, we need to talk to you about something,’” Moon Knight episode 4 co-director Justin Benson revealed. “And they opened this large case and it was Excalibur.” The metaphors come in to preserve spoilers which ComicBook.com won’t be sharing until after Episode 4 releases on April 20. “Then, and we picked it up and it turned into a script,” Benson added. “It was just, it was genuinely, it was a wonderful treasure, such a gift that, that we got to do that. And we were like jealous of ourselves when we found out we were doing that.”



Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.” Episode four of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight is set to hit Disney+ tomorrow.

